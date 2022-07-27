Helen M. Sellers (nee McGrath)

May 20, 1924 - July 21, 2022

CROWN POINT - Helen M. Sellers (nee McGrath), age 98, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Homewood, IL and Door County, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Helen is survived by her children: Kerry (John) Longo, Maureen (Tom) Wilcox, Sharon Sellers, Kevin (Lauraine) Sellers; grandchildren: Jennifer Atwood, John Longo, James Longo, Kelly Moran, Collin Wilcox, Courtney Biolchin, Kyle Sellers; and five great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Raymond Sellers; parents: Edward and Helen McGrath; twin brother, James McGrath; and brother, Robert McGrath; granddaughter, Amy Longo; and grandson, Daniel Sellers.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of memorial service at 4:00 P.M. with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Helen's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation - Imagination Library.

