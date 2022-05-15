Helen Maluga

MUNSTER, IN - Helen Therese (Terry) Maluga, age 91, of Munster, Indiana, passed away on May 14, 2022.

Loving Mother to daughters: Michelle (Bruce) Wohlwend, Melinda Maluga (Sandra Clemens) and Mark Maluga; two grandchildren: Tyler (Anna) Wohlwend and Tess Wohlwend; sister, Josephine (George) Spindler; and cats, Peaches and Olive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael F Maluga; son, Michael B Maluga; sister, Lorraine (DeRossi) Harms; and parents, Leticia (Fredianelli) DeRossi and Bernard DeRossi.

Helen was a member of the Red Hats, Golden Girls, Alter and Rosary Society of Mother of God Church (Burnham, Illinois), St Margaret's Hospital (Hammond, Indiana) Volunteer for over 25 years, PTO and PTA Leadership Positions and TOP's (Taking Off Pounds).

Helen will be remembered for her welcoming smile, laughter, generosity and COOKIES.

In 2002, The Hammond Times featured her in the "Cook of the Week" for her "Good Luck Sugar Cookie" recipe (www.burnskish.com). Another favorite frequently request was her home-made apple slices.

Helen had a beautiful soprano voice and belonged to the Mother of God choir for several years where she sang on Sundays and special occasions.

Helen was world traveler especially to Houston where Michelle lives and Baltimore, New Jersey and New York where Melinda has lived. Being Italian she traveled to Italy several times and once to see Michelle sing with the choir in the Vatican. The girls' trips took her to Florida, Italy and Vegas.

Helen loved games, especially solitaire, wheel of fortune and any nearby Casino. She started watching the soap opera Days of Our Lives since its very first show and had even met the cast in 2013.

Helen graduated from Thornton High School and went to on beauty school. She worked in the Personality Beauty Studio in East Chicago where she met her husband Mike of 32 years. Helen went on to have many different jobs, to include working for a family carnival business.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. James the Less Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

"Like Sands Through The Hourglass, So Are The Days of Our Lives"

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Threshold of Kankakee 4101 N. Ravenswood Ave. Chicago, IL 60613 in her loving memory.

