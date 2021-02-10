ST. JOHN, IN — Helen Mantel (nee Allen), 96, of St. John, passed away February 5, 2021. She is survived by her children: Dean (Ingrid) Mantel, Dennis (Jane) Mantel, Beverly (Chuck) Harville, David (Germaine) Mantel and Jayne (Steven) Blievernicht; 30 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, Daniel; granddaughter, Denise Mantel; and great-granddaughter, Parker Grace Beres. Helen was a proud homemaker and kept her house "spick-in-span." She enjoyed raising her children with Joe and watching her grandkids and great-grandkids grow up.