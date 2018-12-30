HIGHLAND, IN - Helen Marie Foster (nee Hacker), 90, of Highland, IN, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Helen is survived by her loving family - spouse, Joseph, son Peter, daughter Amy (Bubba) Goodman, and grandchildren Dylan, Kyle, and Bailey, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Friends and family are invited to visit with Helen's family on Monday, December 31, 2018, from 10:00 - 11:30 AM, with a memorial service in her honor being held at 11:30 AM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322.
Donations may be made in her memory to The Hospice of the Calumet Area, or the Community Hospital Cancer Research Foundation.
