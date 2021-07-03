Oct. 18, 1939 - June 29, 2021

GARY, IN - Helen Marie Helton, age 81, a life long resident of Gary, IN went on to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Helen was born October 18, 1939, to the late Lester and Lena (Mackie) Stanford in Gary, IN. On June 9, 1956 she married her husband of 65 years, Gerald B. Helton at the Church of God on Harrison street in Gary, IN; he survives.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Gerald Helton; two daugthers: Kathleen Allmiller, Carolyn (Brian) Schillke; four grandchildren: Natasha Jakima, Brian (Shannon) Schillke Jr., Elizabeth Ann (Joshua) Smith, Patricia Jakima; six great-grandchildren: Ariana Pitts, Angel Lyn Love, Efram Schillke, Morgan Schillke, Wyatt Smith, Lynnox Smith; two great-great-grandchildren: Micah Love, Aveah Love; brother, Levi Stanford; several nieces and nephews; and her Scottish Terrier, Sparkle.

Helen is welcomed in to eternity by her parents, Lester and Lena Stanford and sister Barbara Jean Butler.

She will be remembered as a Woman of Faith who loved her family dearly. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. Her knack for finding treasure at the Goodwill will never be forgotten. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.