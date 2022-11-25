Sep. 22, 1923 - Nov. 15, 2022

PORTAGE - Helen Marie Owens, age 99, of Portage, IN formerly a 60 yr. resident of Chicago Heights, IL passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Rittenhouse in Portage, IN.

Helen was born September 22, 1923, in Hinsdale, Illinois to the late William and Hedvig (nee Jorgensen) Frantzen. Hedvig, Helen's mother passed shortly after Helen was born. Helen was adopted by her parents Thomas and Minnie (nee Nielsen) Blatchford. As a young woman Helen worked at Mall Tool Company in Chicago, before she married the love of her life Herbert Arnold Owens on December 21, 1946. She worked at the Tudor Shop in Chicago Heights wrapping presents with exquisite handmade bows. Later in life, Helen worked for State Farm Insurance Co. where she was an executive secretary.

Helen enjoyed crafting with her girls, making Christmas gifts for their neighbors and making Christmas ornaments with her husband, Herb, for her former church Prince of Peace in Chicago Heights. She enjoyed cooking, but above all she loved spending time with her loving family. Helen attended First Presbyterian Church of Portage with her daughter Sandie on Sunday's. Helen will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and wonderful friend.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Debby (Bill) Bailey and Sandie (Chris) Cieslak, both of Ogden Dunes, Indiana; grandsons, Rob (Jackie) Bailey and their children, Parker and Beau Bailey of New Milford, CT, and Ross (Jessica) Bailey and their children Henry and Finn Bailey of Crown Point, IN; many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Arnold Owens, birth parents, William, and Hedvig (nee Jorgensen) Frantzen; adopted parents, Thomas and Minnie (nee Nielsen) Blatchford; sisters, Edna Gleason and Mildred (Peggy) Aldersen; and brothers, Henry "Bud" (Jackie) Frantzen and William Frantzen.

Helen's Celebration of Life will be November 30th at noon, preceded by visitation 10:00- 12:00 at First Presbyterian Church of Portage, 6225 Lute Road, Portage, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Portage or Shriners Hospitals for Children.