EAST CHICAGO, IN - Helen Marie Satanek (nee Oberc), age 84, of East Chicago, IN was born on February 12, 1936 and passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. She is survived by loving children: John F. Adams III, Sharon Tigler (Ernest C.), John (Mariza), Joseph, Catherine (Ronald), Robert, Janice and Laura; loving grandchildren: Cathy (Josh), Susan, Lisa, Kimberly (Kenyon), and Marc Duque; nine great grandchildren; siblings: Alfred Oberc (Bernadine), Rita Smith and Richard; sisters in-law, Virginia Oberc and Maryann Payton (late Jack). Preceded in death by her first husband, John F. Adams, Jr.; second husband, John J. Satanek, Jr.; parents, Katherine and Walter Oberc; siblings: Larraine Arcella (late Raymond), Raymond Oberc and Lillian Oberc; brother in-law, Robert Smith.

Helen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was loved and cherished by everyone she met in her lifetime. She will never be forgotten and will live on in each of us. Her favorite quote was said every single day, "I want to live another 10 years." She is now living in eternity with our Dear Lord in peace and harmony. "We all love you Mom!"