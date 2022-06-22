March 22, 1949 - June 14, 2022

CHESTERTON - Helen Marie Spanopoulos, 73, of Chesterton, IN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Residences at Coffee Creek. She was born March 22, 1949, in Gary, IN to Peter and Helen (Brzoska) Stecy, received a B.A. from Northwestern University, and a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University in Indianapolis. Helen was most proud of her career as manager of "Infant and Child Special Care" which was a pediatric home care service that produced marvelous results for premature infants.

On May 15, 1993, she married James Spanopoulos who survives along with her brothers: Peter (Lorna Davis) Stecy of Chicago; and their daughter, Madeline, Charles Stecy of Whiting; step-sons: Frank (Sarah) Spanopoulos of Floyds Knobs, IN and Edward (Amy) Spanopoulos of Chesterton, IN; and many loving grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Helen was the first to show up in a crisis, always offering to help without being asked. She put others first and was generous to a fault. She was a trusted friend to many and will be greatly missed.

A private family visitation and memorial service will be held at Moeller Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana or the Alzheimer's Association.