MERRILLVILLE, IN - Helen Muzyczka, age 94, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018. She is survived by her loving children: Alice (Roman) Partacz and Edward Muzyczka and dear grandsons: Joseph and Anthony. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Muzyczka and daughter, Stella Muzyczka.
Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 2:00 pm. to 6:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Funeral services will take place on Monday, August 13, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at Rendina funeral home. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information please call 219-980-1141.