Helen O. Cox
ST. JOHN, IN — Helen O. Cox, 92, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Malcolm L. Cox; children, Greg (Nancy) Cox and Rebecca (Wendell) Dossett; grandchildren, Ryan, Grady and Alyssa; son-in-law, Bob Young; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Mona Young, and siblings, Grace Margaret Leino, Alice Mae Knollman and Albert Olds.
Helen was born February 1, 1928, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Joseph and Alpha Olds and was a 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She worked at Railway Express in Chicago, and Montgomery Wards in Munster. On August 19, 1950, she married the love of her life, Malcolm, and together they raised three children in St. John, IN. She was a longtime member of many social clubs, enjoyed gardening, baking and hosting family gatherings and parties.
Helen was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN), with the Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 1229 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point, IN 46307
