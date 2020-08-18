× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen O. Cox

ST. JOHN, IN — Helen O. Cox, 92, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Malcolm L. Cox; children, Greg (Nancy) Cox and Rebecca (Wendell) Dossett; grandchildren, Ryan, Grady and Alyssa; son-in-law, Bob Young; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Mona Young, and siblings, Grace Margaret Leino, Alice Mae Knollman and Albert Olds.

Helen was born February 1, 1928, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Joseph and Alpha Olds and was a 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She worked at Railway Express in Chicago, and Montgomery Wards in Munster. On August 19, 1950, she married the love of her life, Malcolm, and together they raised three children in St. John, IN. She was a longtime member of many social clubs, enjoyed gardening, baking and hosting family gatherings and parties.

Helen was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.