EAST CHICAGO, IN Helen Odessa Chandler passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

She is survived by her children: Krista (James Jr) Noble, Kina Chandler and Darold Chandler, Sr.; two sisters: Rachel Campbell and Dorothy Smith; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Chandler; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Robert Chandler, Sr.; sons: Robert Jr. and Gerald Chandler; parents: Robert and Isabella Taylor; stepmother, Willie Mae Taylor; two brothers: Robert and Leroy Taylor.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. El Bethel Apostolic Church, 2314 Taney Place, Gary. Visitation from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Fred Abram, pastor. Bishop Donsero Reynolds, officiating. Interment at Fern Oak Cemetery in Griffith

HINTON AND WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Chandler family during their time of loss.