CROWN POINT, IN - Helen S. Morales, age 85, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018 at the St. Franciscan Health Center in Crown Point, IN. She was born on January 2, 1933 in East Chicago, IN. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Morales; daughter, Davida; granddaughter, Alana; great grandson, Ethan; beloved parents, Lorenzo and Victoria Soto; brothers, Jesse, Andrew, Manuel and sisters, Angie, Vicki. Helen is survived by her loving sons, David and Gregg Morales; brother, Vince (Becks) Soto; sister, Mercedes Cardial; grandchildren, Paul, Angie, Stephanie, Racheal and Steve; numerous of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. with Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m. in MAIN CHAPEL - RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Burial will be at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Helen will be dearly missed by his loving, devoted family and dear friends. May God Grant Her Eternal Peace.