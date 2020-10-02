Helen S. Murphy (nee Janaszak)

CROWN POINT, IN — Helen S. Murphy (nee Janaszak), 98, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at home.

Helen is survived by her children: Brent (Gail) Murphy, Mary Jo (John Sheldon) Williams, Susan (Richard Paulsin) Murphy, Debra (George) Falatko, Pamela (Scott) Maloney, Kathleen (Jim) Cook and Michael Murphy; grandchildren: Erin Bolton, Dustin Williams, Christopher Murphy, Kaylee Winters, Matt (Kelly), Brian and Maegen Maloney, Taylor and Gerrit Cook; and kind-hearted caregiver, Glenda Holloway.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Murphy; parents, Joseph and Josephine Janaszak; son, James R. Murphy Jr.; son-in-law, Donald J. Williams; brother, Benny; and sisters, Cecelia, Genevieve, Isabelle and Pearl.

Helen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. She was a volunteer and officer for 40 years for the St. Anthony Auxiliary. Helen was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. She worked for Carson Pirie Scott Co. and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Helen enjoyed golfing, bowling, bird watching, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.