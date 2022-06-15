Helen S. O'Mara

HAMMOND - Helen S. O'Mara, age 81, of Hammond, IN went to Heaven on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" T. O'Mara; beloved mother, Clara Craig; sister, Carol Costas; and brother, Gerald Craig.

Helen leaves behind her brother, Hershel (Noreen) Craig; and sister, Linda Lewandowski; five nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Helen loved flowers, traveling and spending time with her family. She also loved her Church.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 5:00 P.M. at LaHayne Funeral Home, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324 with Pastor Chris Tiedman of First United Methodist Church of Hammond officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at LaHayne Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Private Burial.

At the request of the family, Memorial Donations in Helen's name may be made to The American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Hospital or ASPCA.