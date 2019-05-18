IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER, HELEN SALAMONSKI ON HER 3rd BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN Mom, Many days have come and gone, but our memories of you are as clear as the day you left us. Love and Happy Birthday! Your Children: Sandy and Bill and Family
