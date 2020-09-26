 Skip to main content
Helen Salamonski

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER ON HER 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

The grief that followed by your passing is surpassed by the memories you gave us.

Love, Your Children; Sandy, Bill and Family

