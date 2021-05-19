Helen Sawchuk
Dec. 29, 1922 — May 11, 2021
VALPARAISO — Helen Sawchuk, 98, of Valparaiso, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born December 29, 1922, in Milwaukee, WI, as the fifth and last child of Michael and Katherine (Neiroda) Stadnik, remembered a happy childhood and dearly loved her "ma and pa." Helen graduated from East Chicago Washington High School, then made her career as an accountant with GATX (General American Tank Car) in East Chicago for many years.
Helen was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness in the 1950s, spent time in Lake Charles, LA, as a special pioneer/missionary, and was a faithful servant of Jehovah God until her death. Although alone following her husband's death she was never lonely, always having a full share in her ministry, and helping her friends and neighbors any way she could. Having no children of her own, she became a great foster mother to her nieces and nephews, then her great-nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her nephews and niece: Gene (late Janet) Hatala, of Valparaiso, Frances (late Jim) Peters, of Valparaiso, John (Pam) Stadnik, of Crown Point, Joellen Stadnik, of Indiana, and Mary Kay (Steve) Sieracki, of Schererville; and many loving great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sawchuk, in 1983, and siblings: John, Mike, Mary and Ann.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. and cremation to follow. Memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall of Hammond or Valparaiso.