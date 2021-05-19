Helen Sawchuk

Dec. 29, 1922 — May 11, 2021

VALPARAISO — Helen Sawchuk, 98, of Valparaiso, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born December 29, 1922, in Milwaukee, WI, as the fifth and last child of Michael and Katherine (Neiroda) Stadnik, remembered a happy childhood and dearly loved her "ma and pa." Helen graduated from East Chicago Washington High School, then made her career as an accountant with GATX (General American Tank Car) in East Chicago for many years.

Helen was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness in the 1950s, spent time in Lake Charles, LA, as a special pioneer/missionary, and was a faithful servant of Jehovah God until her death. Although alone following her husband's death she was never lonely, always having a full share in her ministry, and helping her friends and neighbors any way she could. Having no children of her own, she became a great foster mother to her nieces and nephews, then her great-nieces and nephews.