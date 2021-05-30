Nov. 30, 1930 - May 25, 2021
HEBRON, Indiana - Helen Surman (nee George), 90, of Hebron passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at home with her daughter by her side. She was born November 30, 1930 in Gary, IN to Harry & Eugenia George who had immigrated from Greece, the youngest of seven children.
Tragically, Helen lost her father at age 4 and mother by age 5. She was raised by her aunt, then in her teens, lived with her sister, Sylvia, and husband, Leroy. She had attended Froebel then graduated from Emerson High School, both in the city she loved – Gary.
Helen then met Robert "Bob" Surman the man she would marry on December 13, 1948, bring four children into this world with, and be happily married to for three months short of 70 years at the time of Bob's passing, Sept. 22, 2018. From humble beginnings, they built a wonderful life together.
Between being a mother, fantastic cook and keeper of the home, she actively participated in the political world from a precinct committee position in Gary. During the 1960's she loved managing the Teen Department at Sears on 8th and Broadway in Gary.
Helen was as proud as anyone could be of her Greek heritage and Orthodox faith. Beginning with Saints Constantine and Helen Church in Gary then Merrillville, she settled into St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso and until her health slowed her, always participated in festivals, activities, and the Philoptochos Women's Society. She loved Father Jim's spiritual leadership and especially enjoyed the divine liturgy.
Tragedy would strike again with the loss of daughter, Linda Knopic, Feb. 28, 2009, then son, Robert II, May 10, 2009. Also preceded in death by her parents; brothers: George, Jim & Gust; sisters: Mary, Mable, and her favorite sibling, Sylvia. Survived by daughter, Virginia Alvarez; son, Ricky Surman; Goddaughter, Kathy Lemon (Gordon) Schlosser; son-in-law, Dennis Knopic; grandchildren: Robert Alvarez, II (Dawn), Stephanie & Margret Knopic; great-grandchildren: Jessica Alvarez, Dustin Williams, Gabriel Knopic; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Helen could warm up anyone's heart with her loving warm spirit and smile second to none. From strangers to family she has touched and brightened the hearts and lives of so many. She will be deeply missed – may her memory be eternal.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with Trisagion service beginning at 5:30 PM. The funeral will begin Thursday, 10:00 AM directly at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, Rev. Father James L. Greanias officiating with burial following at Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church.