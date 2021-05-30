Nov. 30, 1930 - May 25, 2021

HEBRON, Indiana - Helen Surman (nee George), 90, of Hebron passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at home with her daughter by her side. She was born November 30, 1930 in Gary, IN to Harry & Eugenia George who had immigrated from Greece, the youngest of seven children.

Tragically, Helen lost her father at age 4 and mother by age 5. She was raised by her aunt, then in her teens, lived with her sister, Sylvia, and husband, Leroy. She had attended Froebel then graduated from Emerson High School, both in the city she loved – Gary.

Helen then met Robert "Bob" Surman the man she would marry on December 13, 1948, bring four children into this world with, and be happily married to for three months short of 70 years at the time of Bob's passing, Sept. 22, 2018. From humble beginnings, they built a wonderful life together.

Between being a mother, fantastic cook and keeper of the home, she actively participated in the political world from a precinct committee position in Gary. During the 1960's she loved managing the Teen Department at Sears on 8th and Broadway in Gary.