Helen T. Briski

Funeral services will be private. Burial to take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Helen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith. Helen was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She was loved by all who met her. Helen had an inner strength and faced life's challenges knowing that God was always beside her. Helen will be deeply missed, but she will live on through her family for generations to come.