VALPARAISO, IN - Helen T. Kmetz (nee Malocha) age 94 of Valparaiso; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Helen is survived by her son: Gregory (Dawn DeVore) Kmetz; four grandchildren: Michael (Chrissy) Kmetz; Robert (Michelle Juszkiewicz) Kmetz, Sara (Scott Stewart) Kmetz, and James Kmetz; four great-grandchildren; special nephew: Ted Lelek; Godson: Stanley (Carolyn) Lelek; and her many other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Kmetz and her brothers and sisters.

Helen was the former owner and operator of Merrillville Bakery and a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She was a member of the P.N.A. and a former member of the Chopin Chorus. She attended Tolleston High School. Helen was a very dedicated and spiritual mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Family and friends may gather on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) with a prayer service at 4:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN) with Rev. Mick Kopil officiating. At rest Calvary Cemetery.