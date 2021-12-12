Oct. 7, 1927 - Dec. 3, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Helen T. Nettles (nee Smolen), age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Helen is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Rachel) Nettles; grandchildren: Kimberly (Allen) Smith and Alyssa Zembala; great- grandchildren: Shawn Zembala and Raegan Smith. Special niece Vicki (Bill) Bender and nephew Mark Smolen. Loving sister-in-law Beverly (Joe) Smolen and many great nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Nettles; parents Paul and Theresa (Suroviak) Smolen; Joe (Beverly) Smolen, Rudy, Steve, and George Smolen; sister Marge (Edward) Musnicki; niece Theresa Greco (nee Smolen) and Rick Smolen.
She married the love of her life, Lloyd, on October 9, 1954 in a beautiful ceremony at the church of Immaculate Conception in Whiting, IN.
Helen was a bookkeeper for many years at American Trust and Savings Bank. She was a devoted member of St. Catherine's Church in Hessville, IN. She enjoyed gardening, attending mass, rummage sales and spending holidays with family.
A private burial was done. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Helen's name to St. Mary's Church in Crown Point, IN.
