Helen Tomaszewski (nee Drozdz)

HAMMOND, IN - Helen "Helcha" Tomaszewski, age 88 of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, including her angels, the Sisters at the Albertine Home, in Hammond, IN, on Monday November 7, 2022. Helen was born in Hammond, IN to the late Anna and Joseph Drozdz. She was raised in Hegewisch and lived many years on the East Side, and eventually Calumet City, IL. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and previously at Annunciata Church on the East Side, where she served many years in ministry with the Religious Ed (CCD) program. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School and St. Florian elementary school. For many years she worked in South Chicago at both Charles Ringer Real Estate and Hyman's Auto Supply, and Clay Elementary school in Hegewisch.

Helen was a devoted Catholic and a lady of great faith. She passed her faith along to her children, grandchildren and many others with whom she came in contact. She was a very kind, caring woman who possessed compassion for the less fortunate and the underdog, and who always welcomed everyone she met along the way. Helen enjoyed many interests, some of which she passed along to her five children. This included knitting, sewing, baking, watching or listening to her beloved Chicago White Sox, traveling, playing the Double Diamond slots, especially in Vegas, listening and dancing to Polka music, and the songs of Engelbert Humperdinck. She loved playing Bunco, Tripoley and cards, especially Pinochle, and played a mean game of Scrabble. She loved collecting angels and had a beautiful doll collection also. She always welcomed friends and neighbors for coffee and a good chat session on the front porch or at the kitchen table. Most importantly, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, sharing memories and passing along Holiday traditions.

Helen is survived by her five children, Charmaine (James) Layman, Suzanne (Robert) Trembacki, Marlene (Dennis) Grendzinski, Richard (Caroline) Tomaszewski and Roger Tomaszewski; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Tomaszewski; siblings Mary Marszowski, Angela Rymarz, Stanley Drozdz, Louise Kucia and Cecilia Dabrowski.

Friends are invited to visit with Helen's family on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 beginning with prayers at 9:30 AM at the funeral home and proceeding to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Helen will be laid to rest beside her husband Richard at a later date, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the Albertine Home, 1501 Hoffman St., Hammond, IN 46327. www.schroederlauer.com