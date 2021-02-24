Helen Traywick

August 19, 1922 — Feb. 20, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN — Helen J. Traywick, 98, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family members. She was born on August 19, 1922, in East Chicago, IN, to Louis and Mary (Szanto) Fazekas.

She is survived by her two sons, Ronald B. Traywick and Randall L. (Deborah) Traywick; daughter, Sandra (Joseph) Gogal; three grandsons, Donald (Angela) Gogal, Dustin (Jenny) Gogal and David Traywick; two granddaughters, Shelly (Robert) Netherton and Candace (Shawn) McKern; great-grandchildren: Dillan, Breanne, Devon, Payton, Nolan, Luke, Tyler and Caleb; several nieces and nephews, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Fazekas; loving husband, Bruce A Traywick; three brothers, Frank (Mary) Fazekas, Louis (Mary) Fazekas and Jimmy (Helen) Fazekas; five sisters: Mary (Johnny) Brown, Betty (Stanley) Wrzalinski, Elsie (Al) Lee, Irene (Sammy) Pucalik and Rosie (Kenny) Baker.