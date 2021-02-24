Helen Traywick
August 19, 1922 — Feb. 20, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN — Helen J. Traywick, 98, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family members. She was born on August 19, 1922, in East Chicago, IN, to Louis and Mary (Szanto) Fazekas.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald B. Traywick and Randall L. (Deborah) Traywick; daughter, Sandra (Joseph) Gogal; three grandsons, Donald (Angela) Gogal, Dustin (Jenny) Gogal and David Traywick; two granddaughters, Shelly (Robert) Netherton and Candace (Shawn) McKern; great-grandchildren: Dillan, Breanne, Devon, Payton, Nolan, Luke, Tyler and Caleb; several nieces and nephews, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Fazekas; loving husband, Bruce A Traywick; three brothers, Frank (Mary) Fazekas, Louis (Mary) Fazekas and Jimmy (Helen) Fazekas; five sisters: Mary (Johnny) Brown, Betty (Stanley) Wrzalinski, Elsie (Al) Lee, Irene (Sammy) Pucalik and Rosie (Kenny) Baker.
Helen enjoyed cooking, especially making her Hungarian chicken paprikash and baking Hungarian kifli and nut roll cookies. Her greatest enjoyment came from seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A public visitation for Helen will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322.
A public visitation will occur Friday, February 26, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN 46319. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday with the Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Burial will follow at St. John/St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
