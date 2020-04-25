× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helen Volan

CROWN POINT, IN - Helen Volan passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Anthony's Home in Crown Point, IN, at the age of 86. She died peacefully in her sleep a few minutes after midnight, making Easter Sunday her last full day on earth.

She was born Helen Voukidou in Corinth, Greece on September 6, 1933. The second of four siblings, she grew up in the Peloponnese near Sparta, enduring the Nazi occupation of Greece, and then the depredations of the Greek Civil War. An inability to find work after high school led her to the United States for higher education in 1954; after graduating from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL in 1958, she moved to New York City to work as a bank teller.

Her future husband, George, had also come to the States in the mid-fifties, to train as a medical doctor. She had met him in Sparta after World War II when they were both still teenagers, their families introduced to each other by George's aunt Iphigenia. In the States, they began writing each other; he visited her in New York. She moved to Louisville, KY in the fall of 1959 to attend graduate school at the University of Louisville, where he was interning. They married in 1960.