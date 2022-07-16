Helen Wein

July 27, 1931 - July 11, 2022

ST. JOHN - Helen Wein, age 90, of St. John, IN went to be reunited with the Lord and her family on Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1931 to the late Joseph T. and Margaret (Hasse) Wein. Helen has been a resident of St. John all of her life. She spent her entire life in the family farm house that she was born in.

She leaves behind seven loving nieces and nephews: Michael (Patti) Wein of Brentwood, TN, Debbie (Marty) Spannan of Lowell, IN, Julie (Russ) Bauer of Kouts, IN, Cindy (Rick) Raducha of Wheatfield, IN, Peggy (Dan) Spence of Danville, IN, Paulette (Jason) Cunningham of Lawton, MI, Nick (Stacey) Wein of Chesterton, IN; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Helen was a beautiful soul. For many years, she served on the St. John Historical Society and devoted much of her time to that. Her ancestors, the late John and Matilda Hack were the original settlers of St. John. She maintained the Hack Cemetery on 101st Ave. in St. John down from the family farm. She worked at Art Hill Ford for 42 years as an office manager and wore many hats throughout her time there. St. John the Evangelist Parish was her home church. She was very active when she was able to attend. Helen occupied her time making memories with her family and treating any and every animal with the same kindness and compassion she did to a friend, neighbor or stranger. Her infectious smile and zest for life will never be forgotten.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Margaret Wein; as well as her brothers: Joe, Paul (Joann) Wein, John (Marie) Wein; and her nephew, Jeff (Kristin); and great-niece, Emma Wein.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307 in the Gregory Shapen Memorial Chapel. A funeral service for Helen will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. with Deacon Bill Sayre will be officiating. Burial to follow in the Garden of Madonna at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Helen's name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area - www.hospicecalumet.org/donate

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Wein family.