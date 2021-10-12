Helen Zweig Shield

Helen dedicated her life to her family; her loving mother, Helen Zweig, and loving father, Philip Zweig; and five brothers, that she truly loved: John Palyok, Mike Paul, Chuck Paul, George Paul, and Joe Zweig. Her love was passed on to Kathy Zweig, and Gerri Paul, her sisters-in-law and her loving nieces: Jenny Palyok, Lori Zweig Welch, Carole Paul Biancardi, Jodi Paul Wright, Alexis Palyok; and great nieces Piper Welch and Kayla Zweig. Her loving nephews: John Palyok, Philip George Zweig, Andy Biancardi; and great nephews; Nathan Biancardi, Joey Zweig, Johnny Palyok, Mike Palyok and Rylan Palyok. She had a great deal of love caring for her husband,Bill Shield, who passed away so many years ago.

She graduated from Emerson High School in 1950, going to work at Philip Zweig & Sons for a short time. She then went to work at the EJE Railroad in Gary, as a special assistant to the trainmaster working there for 38 wonderful years, she loved all of the people she worked with and they all loved her. She did some modeling with the National Secretary Association and was a Princess in the Gary Golden Jubilee Parade in 1956. It was truly a blessing and a honor to have her in our family. She is truly missed but will never be forgotten by our family.