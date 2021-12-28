IN LOVING MEMORY OF HELENA JOHNSON Faithful companionship, friendship, support, kindness, and an intelligence unrivaled by many we know...that was our mother. We will miss her lighthearted laughter and melodious voice. Though she is gone now, we know that on some sweet day, we will see her again and tell her how blessed we were to have her as our mother. You are no longer here with us but not a moment in our life goes by that we don't think of you.