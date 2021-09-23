Helene Kanoles

Dec. 27, 1930 — Sep. 18, 2021

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL — Helene Kanoles, age 90, of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at home.

Helene is survived by her brother, Konstantine Kanoles; and nephews: Bill (Christina) Kanoles, Christ (Taylor) Kanoles.

Helene was preceded in death by her parents: Polyxeni and Christ Kanoles; and her brother, Phillip Kanoles.

Helene was a graduate of Indiana University and worked for U.S. Steel for over 30 years. After her retirement, she and Konstantine moved to Vegas for 20 years until returning to the Chicago area in 2015. Helene loved going to the opera and traveling. She was fortunate enough to visit multiple foreign countries and she loved telling stories about her travel adventures.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. directly at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Helene's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral Food Pantry.

Visit Helene's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.