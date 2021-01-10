Helene (Karras) Reisen-Plunkett

Nov. 5, 1928 - Nov. 6, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Helene (Nan) (Karras) Reisen-Plunkett met her God Friday, November 6, 2020, one day after her 92nd birthday. Formerly of Ogden Dunes and Gary, Indiana. She was born on November 5, 1928, in Gary to a Greek immigrant, Dr. George Louis Karras and a Canadian Scottish immigrant, Emmeline F. Wilson. The 2nd born and only girl of six children, she married Ralph E. Reisen on June 5, 1954 at City Methodist Church in Gary. She was a 1946 graduate of Emerson High School and attended the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago. Nan was a piano teacher, Sunday School teacher, bridge club player, traveler, choir member, sorority member, Red Hatter, women's club member, matchmaker, and senior social organizer, just to begin. Her impact over 70 years of teaching touched hundreds. Her students received piano instruction, counseling, spiritual counsel, physical help, political counsel and above all, unconditional love.

Nan was very supportive of her family from the beginning through the rise to national prominence in the NFL, politics, and Hollywood.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Louis Karras, Nicholas Karras, Ted Karras, and Alex Karras.

Helene is survived by her brother, Paul (Carol) Karras of Florida; two sons: Paul (Jane) Reisen of Portage and Brian (Kelli) Reisen of Cincinnati, Ohio; one step-daughter, Karen (Wayne) Klaiber of Ames, Iowa; and seven grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren. There was a private family service held on November 11, 2020, at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary. On Saturday, January 16, 2021, there will be a visitation and Celebration of Life Service at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5360 Clem Road in Portage, Indiana. Visitation on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Memorial Service immediately following. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Grace Church in Portage, Indiana.