April 25, 1934 - March 3. 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Helmi K. Paul, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Helmi is survived by her husband of 62 years, Willi Paul; children: Heidi Paul and Ronald (Evonne) Paul.

Helmi was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Mary Wandmaker; brother, Fritz Wandmaker; sister, Inge Gloede.

Helmi immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1955. She only planned on staying one year but ended up meeting Willi at a German dance. Helmi loved to travel with Willi out west to national parks, and to Germany to visit family.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113 Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 PM.

Visit Helmi's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.