CALUMET CITY, IL - Helmut Kalweit age 68 of Calumet City, IL died on Friday, December 31, 2021. Cherished husband of Carolyn Kalweit, nee Raich. Loving father of Elizabeth (Matthias) Koberstein, Nicholas (Andrea) Kalweit, Paul (Liz) Kalweit, and Andrew Kalweit. Proud grandfather of Samuel, Ellie, Lucas, Alina, and Claire. Dear brother of the late Peter (Suzanne) Kalweit, the late Herbert (Christina) Kalweit, and the late Susan Laurich. Caring son-in-law to L. Wiera Raich. Dear brother-in-law to Peter Raich (deceased – Leslie, Jennifer, CJ), Susan Raich (Charlotte Shepherd), Janet Graf, Anne Raich, Tim (Tami) Raich, Becky (James) Perthel, Matt (Katie) Raich. Loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Heinz and Gertrud Elli Kalweit.

Helmut was a devoted Minister in the New Apostolic Church throughout his life. He retired as a Master Technician from River Oaks Ford after 35 years where he was fondly known as Kirby.

Visitation Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 PM at New Apostolic Church, 3753 N. Troy St., Chicago, IL with the service conducted by Rev. Scott Ehlert. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME South Holland, IL. For further info, please contact 703-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com