PORTAGE, IN - Henrietta Carmen Borroel Eguia, age 89, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 24, 1930 to the late Raphael and Encarnacion Borroel. Henrietta was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Church, LULAC and the Bonner Senior Center. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and taking care of her dog, Cowboy and three Cockatiels. Her favorite pastime was going to the Casino with her son Richard almost every Thursday. Henrietta was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be deeply missed.