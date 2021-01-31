NAPLES, FL - Henrietta Mary Reynolds, age 96, passed away on December 18, 2020 in Naples, Florida. The mother of five sons and widow of the late broadcast journalist Frank Reynolds, Henrietta (known as "Hank") was born in East Chicago, Indiana on August 28, 1924 to Dean and Rose Harpster. Henrietta attended St. Mary's Catholic School in East Chicago and Catholic Central High School (now Bishop Noll Institute) in Hammond, Indiana. Upon graduating from Noll, Henrietta worked as a secretary at the Edward Valve Company in East Chicago. Although schoolmates, she and Frank did not share a first date until Reynolds returned from service in World War II. He was an Army Staff Sergeant under General George S. Patton, and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in Germany. Henrietta married Frank in 1947 and had the first of five sons the following year. Frank, a pioneer of television news, became a news anchor at Chicago's CBS affiliate station WBBM and ABC affiliate, WBKB. In 1965, Frank became the ABC News White House correspondent and the family relocated to the Washington DC area. Frank later became the anchor of ABC News's evening broadcast. He died in 1983 at age 59.