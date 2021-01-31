August 28, 1924 - Dec. 18, 2020
NAPLES, FL - Henrietta Mary Reynolds, age 96, passed away on December 18, 2020 in Naples, Florida. The mother of five sons and widow of the late broadcast journalist Frank Reynolds, Henrietta (known as "Hank") was born in East Chicago, Indiana on August 28, 1924 to Dean and Rose Harpster. Henrietta attended St. Mary's Catholic School in East Chicago and Catholic Central High School (now Bishop Noll Institute) in Hammond, Indiana. Upon graduating from Noll, Henrietta worked as a secretary at the Edward Valve Company in East Chicago. Although schoolmates, she and Frank did not share a first date until Reynolds returned from service in World War II. He was an Army Staff Sergeant under General George S. Patton, and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in Germany. Henrietta married Frank in 1947 and had the first of five sons the following year. Frank, a pioneer of television news, became a news anchor at Chicago's CBS affiliate station WBBM and ABC affiliate, WBKB. In 1965, Frank became the ABC News White House correspondent and the family relocated to the Washington DC area. Frank later became the anchor of ABC News's evening broadcast. He died in 1983 at age 59.
Henrietta loved to travel, and she enjoyed many trips to Ireland and other parts of Europe as well as Russia, China, Israel, and Egypt. She became an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bulls, dined at the White House with three U.S. presidents, enjoyed gardening, bowling, visiting museums and art galleries, hearing live classical music, reading history and fiction, and watching both old and new movies. A devout Catholic, Henrietta attended Sunday Mass regularly, prepared meals for homeless shelters, and donated to many charities. She maintained close ties to her relatives in the Midwest, and had many friends who knew her as an exceptionally kind, gentle, and playful soul.
In 2008, Henrietta lost her son James to cancer after nursing him for four years at her home in Maryland. In her last years, Henrietta lived with her son Tom in Florida, where she continued her passion for good company, fine dining, and a glass of Chardonnay at sunset. She is survived by her sons Dean, John, Robert, and Thomas, her sister Mary Jean, and four Harpster cousins as well as seven grandchildren, two nieces, and two nephews.