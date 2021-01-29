Henrietta Wilson
July 13, 1919 — Jan. 21, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Henrietta Wilson was born July 13, 1919. the daughter of Rena Jane (Hicks) and Guy Wilbur Hufford in Chicago, IL. She died at 101 1/2 on January 21, 2021, at Rittenhouse in Valparaiso, IN. The family lived in Portage. Henrietta had three older sisters, Esther (Carter), Helena (Nash and Parker) and Betty (Schwan), and one younger brother, Guy Wilbur Hufford Jr. (Ahrens and Capola), all predeceased.
The family attended Central Baptist Church on Jefferson Street in Gary, and the girls grew up with church being the center of their lives. When Henrietta was 12 she and her sisters began what became a well-known quartet, The Hufford Sisters, and sang church hymns and some popular music for many years. As young adults the sisters dated and married within church circles. In 1940 Henrietta married Paul Wilson. He was very pleased that as a young mill office worker he had won the heart of one of the Hufford sisters.
After the war, Paul and Henrietta purchased their first home in Hobart. By then, they had two children in school and a third soon arrived. 1952 was a bad year for the family with the polio epidemic taking the life of the oldest child, Paul Edward Jr.
Immediate family was always of primary importance: Philip and Jane Wilson (Leonia, NJ); Patrick (deceased 2005) (Newcomb) and Fe Wilson (Valparaiso); Timothy and Luz Wilson (Valparaiso); Bonnie and Beth Duley-Wilson (Terre Haute, IN); and grandchildren: Holly, Christopher, Kier, April, Andrew, Jesse, Edward, Errol, Ebett, Angelique, Cassi and Jovanni; and great-grandchildren: David, Mimi, Jacob, Jackie, Kaleb, Isabella, Joshua, Jenna, Jake, James, Sacha, Zakk and Liliana.
Henrietta and Paul hosted an annual Hufford-Wilson family reunion which evolved into being Henrietta's birthday celebration. The reunion was last held July 2019 when she turned 100.
Henrietta was a committed evangelical Christian whether she was worshiping at a church or attending a daily television church service. She considered herself a prayer warrior of mature faith and belief.
After Paul died in 2008, Henrietta lived on her own. Finally, in 2014 at 95 she moved to Rittenhouse in Valparaiso. She has lived these last years with excellent support and kind and considerate care.
There will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be announced. Donations in her memory may be sent to: Emmanuel Baptist Church, 760 McCool Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385, AseraCare Hospice, Staff Support Fund, 800 Vale Park Road, Suite 300, Valparaiso, IN 46383, or Rittenhouse Valparaiso, Staff Appreciation Fund, 1300 Vale Park Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383.