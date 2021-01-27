Henrietta Wilson

July 13, 1919 — Jan. 21, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Henrietta Wilson was born July 13, 1919, the daughter of Rena Jane (Hicks) and Guy Wilbur Hufford in Chicago, Illinois. She died at 101 1/2 on January 21, 2021, at Rittenhouse in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The family lived in Portage. Henrietta had three older sisters, Esther (Carter), Helena (Nash and Parker) and Betty (Schwan), and one younger brother, Guy Wilbur Hufford Jr. (Ahrens and Capola) all predeceased.

The family attended Central Baptist Church, Jefferson Street, Gary, and the girls grew up with church being the center of their lives. When Henrietta was 12 she and her sisters began what became a well-known quartet, The Hufford Sisters, and sang church hymns and some popular music for many years. As young adults the sisters dated and married within church circles.

In 1940 Henrietta married Paul Wilson. He was very pleased that as a young mill office worker he had won the heart of one of the Hufford sisters. After the war, Paul and Henrietta purchased their first home in Hobart. By then, they had two children in school and a third soon arrived. 1952 was a bad year for the family with the polio epidemic taking the life of the oldest child, Paul Edward Jr.