MUNSTER, IN - Henry A. Hadidian, M.D. a longtime resident of Munster, passed away at Munster Community Hospital on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the age of 83. Dr. Hadidian practiced Cardiovascular medicine for over 45 years and was respected by his peers and loved by his patients. He served on the Board of St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN for 20 years. He served on the Lake County Medical Society Board, as well as Medical Staff President at St Catherine and numerous hospital related committees for over 40 years.
Henry is survived by his wife, Carol of 47 years; three sons, Michael, Richard and Christopher; brother, John and his wife, Muriell; and sister, Laura and her husband, Avedis Khachadurian, M.D. of Princeton, NJ.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. As per Henry's wishes funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Henry's name to the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA.ORG) a global philanthropic organization for over 100 years or a charity of your choice.www.kishfuneral home.net