Nov. 6, 1948 - April 11, 2023
HEGEWISCH, IL - Henry A. Klein beloved husband to the late Charri Klein (nee Goeringer), exceptional father to Dawn (late Gary) Klein-Pilota and Eric Klein. Brother to the late Larry, Joyce (Steve) Scheffers and Jim Klein. Devoted grandfather to Anthony and Taylor Pilota, Easton, Nia and Melaney Klein. Proud great grandfather to Sophia Pilota and Carter Lindsey.
His laugh was contagious, his eyes always sparkled, and he captured the hearts of his many nieces, nephews, colleagues and loyal friends with his quick wit and comical rants. Henry was born in Chicago Heights, IL. on November 6, 1948, the son of Agnes and Henry Klein. He grew up in Riverdale, IL. In 2000 his wife passed away and years later his daughter Dawn moved in to care for him. Henry Klein is a Retired Chicago Police Officer. After retirement he partnered in Fat Moe's Food Emporium to cater to the police recruits at the academy near by. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is a life long member of Piscateers Club. He partnered with his father in his younger years owning and operating Wonder Inn in Riverdale, IL. His favorite quote "your mind ain't right".
Chapel Service 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Opyt Funeral Home 13350 S. Baltimore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Private. Visitation 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023. 773.646.1133 or www.opytfh.com