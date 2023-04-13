His laugh was contagious, his eyes always sparkled, and he captured the hearts of his many nieces, nephews, colleagues and loyal friends with his quick wit and comical rants. Henry was born in Chicago Heights, IL. on November 6, 1948, the son of Agnes and Henry Klein. He grew up in Riverdale, IL. In 2000 his wife passed away and years later his daughter Dawn moved in to care for him. Henry Klein is a Retired Chicago Police Officer. After retirement he partnered in Fat Moe's Food Emporium to cater to the police recruits at the academy near by. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is a life long member of Piscateers Club. He partnered with his father in his younger years owning and operating Wonder Inn in Riverdale, IL. His favorite quote "your mind ain't right".