GRIFFITH, IN - Henry "Denny" Van Kooten, 83, of Griffith, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharron Van Kooten; children: Rich (Carmen) Van Kooten, Robert Van Kooten, Karen (Steve) Pollak, Denise (Glenn) Kincaid, Kevin Lee and David Lee; grandchildren: Richard, Ryan, Tyler, Zachary, Jason (Mary), Brandon (Hope), Christina (fiance Christopher), Kaylee (Kraig Jr.) Taylor and Addison; great-grandchildren Hunter, Mackenzie, Briar, Brinley and Kraig III; and friend, John Rivich. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce, and grandsons, Anthony and Joey.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., in Highland, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00-6:00 p.m., with an Elks' service at 5:00 p.m. Denny was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a former Exalted Ruler of Highland Elks #981 and worked for Calumet Press for over 60 years. He was a diehard White Sox fan and will be missed by all who knew him. www.fagenmiller.com