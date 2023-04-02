Aug. 9, 1932 - March 28, 2023

HIGHLAND, IN - Henry E. Jaworski of Highland, Indiana, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023, at the age of 90, surrounded by family.

Henry is survived by his nieces and nephews Kimberly Suroviak, Katelyn Gum-Sanchez, Brandon (Sara Kish) Gum, Kayden, Yasmeen and Jesus Gum, AJ and Isiah Sanchez, Randall (Danette) Strickland, Arlyn (David) Hurley, Brian Minch, Janele (Evan) Reynolds, Scott (Elizabeth) Hurley, Everett and Juliet Reynolds; sister-in-law Erdith Minch; special cousins, Lois Nawrocki and Alice (Dave) Barsic.

Henry is preceded in death by the love of his life of 63 years, Shirley; his parents, Henry and Sophie Jaworski; and sister Patricia Dryjanski.

Friends and family are invited to visit with the family at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave. Griffith, Indiana, on Monday April 3, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Grace in Highland on Tuesday April 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Edward Moszur officiating. Burial will follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Henry was born and raised in Hammond where he graduated from Morton High School. He served in the U.S. Army as a Launch Crewman where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He earned his degree in Marketing from Indiana University. He retired from State Farm Insurance in 1997 after 40 years of service as a senior claims adjuster. Henry was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing basketball and working out at Omni.

A special thanks to his caregivers: Heidi, Karen and Lisa. A personal thank-you also goes out to everyone who may have crossed paths with my uncle and aunt and kindly helped them out.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or a veterans charity of your choice.

For additional information, please contact us at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com