× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Henry J. Comer Sr. age 87 years, passed away on April 2, 2020. Henry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, as well as a devoted deacon of Friendship M.B. Church of East Chicago, IN for greater than 50 years. He was employed at Inland Steel, Youngtown Sheet & Tool, and Napa Auto Parts.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years Eva Lou Miles Comer, five children, ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday April 6, from 12:00 to 8:00 at Friendship MB Church, East Chicago IN.