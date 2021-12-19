EAST CHICAGO, IN - Henry J. Garcia , age 73, of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Diane (nee Trzcinski);one daughter, Jennifer Garcia; two grandchildren: Shane McHenry II, and Ava Myers; siblings: Rudy Garcia, Mary Sanchez, Jose (Alice) Garcia, Isabell Villagomez, and Xavier Garcia; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Hope Garcia; brothers: Angel, Jesse James, and Salvador; and sister Alice.

Visitation Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). There will be a Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m., with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow.

Mr. Garcia was a lifelong East Chicago resident. He was a retired employee of Inland Steel, with 37 years of service, and a member of USW Local 1010. Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He also enjoyed watching sports of all kinds.