Oct. 27, 1927 - Mar. 17, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Henry Kaczor, age 93, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Henry is survived by his wife, Marianne; nieces: Barbara Brustowicz, Susan Byra; nephews: Kenneth Kaczor, Robert Kaczor.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents: Alexander and Rose Kaczor; sister, Alice Byra; brothers: Ralph and Edward Kaczor; nephew, Thomas Kaczor.

Henry was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church. After 35 years, he retired from Continental Can Co. where he served as a machinist. Henry and Marianne traveled extensively within the states and abroad; he enjoyed traveling by camper and along with the company of friends/neighbors. Henry loved his many pets.

Cremation will take place with a Memorial Mass and Burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Henry's name to St. Helen's Catholic Church, or Humane Society of Donor's choice.

