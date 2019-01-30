GARY, IN - Henry Martinez, age 66, of Gary, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Carmen; loving children: son, Felix and daughter, Yolanda; dear sisters: Irene Bravo and Angela (Aurelio) Badolla; and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 PM on Friday, February 1, 2019 with a prayer service offered at 4:00 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland St., Gary. Additional visitation will be Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 9:00-9:30 AM, also at RENDINA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N Broad St, Griffith, Fr. Mens officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. For information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.