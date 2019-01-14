BEECHER, IL - Henry P. Vis, age 86, of Beecher, IL passed away Friday, January 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Vis, nee Uittenbogaard. Loving father of Pamela Vis and Michael (Rose) Vis. Devoted grandfather of Jessica (Matt) Hartsough, Mitchell Vis and Raleigh Vis and great-grandfather of Layton, Grayson, and Callie. Dear Brother of the late Maurice (late Cora) Vis.
Visitation, Monday, January 14, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. at SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Funeral Service Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Faith Church, 100 81st Ave., Dyer, IN. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South - Worth, IL. Mr. Vis was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Memorial contributions may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. For further information, please contact (708) 333-7000 or visit online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com