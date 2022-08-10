Dec. 22, 1963 - Aug. 6, 2022

SCHERERVILLE - Henry Rocha Jr. (Little Henry) passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Schererville. He was born in East Chicago on December 22, 1963. Henry is survived by his parents: Enrique and Martina Rocha (nee Covarrubias); three children: Kandace Rocha, Timothy Heath, and Austin Rocha; one granddaughter, Martina (Mia) Bates; and many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Henry was a 1981 graduate of Lake Central High School and went on to attend classes and complete mechanical certifications through Purdue University. He was a knowledgeable millwright and was very skilled with his hands. He was a proud, lifelong Miami Dolphins fan.

A memorial will be held at Burdan Funeral Home, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake, IN, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.