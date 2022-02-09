 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henry Showers

  • 0
Henry Showers

Sep. 13, 1950 - Feb. 6, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Henry Showers, age 71, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Ward officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Henry's name to Heifer International or World Wildlife Fund.

To view Henry's full obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts