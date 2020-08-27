Henry Wm. "Hank" Otte

DYER, IN — Henry "Hank" Wm. Otte, 81, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Highland, IN, entered his eternal life on August 24, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1939, to the late Martin and late Florence Otte in Sheboygan, WI. He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Otte, nee Bosch. Father of Rodney (Jeana) Otte, Kevin (Wendy) Otte and Larry (Johnna) Otte. Grandfather of Sarah (Eric) LaReau, Laura (Kurt) Bultema, Steven Otte, Emily (friend Nick Wondaal) Otte; Jonathan Otte, Joshua Otte; Kyle Otte and Gabriel Otte. Great-grandfather of Selah and Reyer LaReau and Russell Bultema. Brother of Harriet (Herb) Hermann and Carol (late Jerry) Leonhard. Uncle of one niece and four nephews. Hank served as principal at Illiana Christian High School for many years. He also was a brick salesman. After retirement in 2007 he taught a class for prisoners at Westville Prison and volunteered at ETC Thrift Center. Hank gave much of his time to many leadership roles. He was loved by many and will be missed.