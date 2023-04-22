Jan. 31, 1944 - April 22, 2020
IN LOVING MEMORY OF HENRY ON HIS THIRD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
It's been three years since you were taken without a hug or kiss. The kids and I still mourn the loss. We just can't get over it. We love and miss you.
