WHITING, IN - Henryk Z. Wiejak, 64 of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Bozena (nee Abramek); loving father of Przemyslaw Wiejak, Ilona (Joseph) Sebastian and the late Lukasz Wiejak; cherished grandfather of Magdalena Belle Sebastian; dearest brother of Krzysztof (Malgorzata) Wiejak, Barbara (Andrzej) Wocior and Krystyna (Piotr) Kowalik; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services Friday, April 8, 2022 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 11:00am at the Carmelite Monastery 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, with the Rev. Franciszek Czaicki, O.C.D., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the Monastery on Friday morning from 9:30am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks and social distancing are encouraged.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Henryk Wiejak was born on September 3, 1957 in Pulawy, Poland to Aleksander and Marianna Wiejak and had been a resident of Whiting for the past 27 years. Henryk was an expert welder and enjoyed gardening. Devoted to his family, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400.