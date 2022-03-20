 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herb W. McKay

June 9, 1935 - March 5, 2022

HEBRON, IN - Herb grew up in Hebron, IN. He worked as a crane operator at US Steel and after retirement moved to Celina, TN. He loved to travel and was an avid fisherman. He was recently proceeded in death by his loving wife, Marian McKay. Survival by his brother, Marty (Sharon) McKay; and sisters: Judy Kennedy and Patty (Neil) Hoagland. Children: Alan (Sharon) McKay and Jean (Mark) Herrera; Stepchildren: Amy (Henry) Behr and Dana Smith; Grandchildren: Lindsey Delgado, Justine (Courtland) Montgomery, and Marissa Herrera; Step grandchildren: JB (Diana) Killmon and Krista (Talor) Key; Great grandchildren: Sevetta and Julian Delgado; Step great grandchildren: Riley and Brayden Killmon, and Barrett Key. A grave side service will be held on March 21st in Celine TN. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Celina TN public library.

